Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at an electric stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell below 14,000 on Thursday with a drop in U.S. stocks and a stronger yen hurting sentiment, while caution over the recent volatility in the Japanese market is keeping investors risk-averse.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 fell 2.6 percent to 13,949.05, while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 2.5 percent to 1,149.52.