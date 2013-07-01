Nikkei climbs to one-month high in choppy trade

Passersby holding umbrellas are reflected on an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to a one-month high on Monday as investors were encouraged by the index’s resilience in holding off early rounds of profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 ended 175.18 points higher at 13,852.50, gaining for a third day in a row - its longest winning streak since May.

The broader Topix .TOPX index advanced 1.5 percent to 1,150.70 in subdued trade, with 2.48 billion shares changing hands.