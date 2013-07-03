FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges down on Asian market weakness, China data
#Business News
July 3, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei edges down on Asian market weakness, China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians pass by an electronic board displaying various countries' share prices, which are reflected in a polished stone surface, in Tokyo June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday, as appetites were hit by weakness in Asian shares and worries about the tepid Chinese economy after a survey showed its services sector grew at the slowest pace in nine months in June.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225, which had risen the four previous sessions, changed gears and dropped 0.3 percent to 14,055.56 after touching a five-week high of 14,164.77. The Topix .TOPX gained 0.2 percent to 1,173.81.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk


