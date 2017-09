REFILE - REMOVING EXTRA WORD A man is reflected on a graph showing the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen rate in Tokyo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 2.1 percent to a five-week high on Friday after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England made unexpectedly strong commitments to easy money policies.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 added 291.04 points to 14,309.97, the highest closing level since May 29 but trade was relatively light. The broader Topix .TOPX index advanced 1.5 percent to 1,188.58.