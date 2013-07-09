FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei climbs 2.6 percent, large caps lead gains amid global rebound
July 9, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei climbs 2.6 percent, large caps lead gains amid global rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a stock quotation board displaying various countries' share prices outside a brokerage, in Tokyo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday to hit a 6-1/2-week closing high, with large-cap stocks leading the gains, as the dollar strengthened back above 101 yen and on gains in U.S. and European equities.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 rose 2.6 percent to 14,472.90, its highest closing since May 24, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 2.1 percent to 1,196.89, with 32 of its 33 sub-sectors in positive territory.

The Nikkei has risen more than 39 percent this year, underpinned by the Japanese government’s sweeping stimulus policies.

Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
