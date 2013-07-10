FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as dismal China data raise growth concerns
#Business News
July 10, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls as dismal China data raise growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passersby walk past an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as the yen’s weakness paused, while unexpectedly weak Chinese trade data heightened concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy and one of Japan’s top export markets.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.4 percent to 14,416.60 in choppy trade after rising as high as 14,555.33 earlier, the highest level since May 24. The Topix .TOPX shed 0.1 percent to 1,195.20.

Japanese equities have been volatile in recent weeks as investors fretted over slowing growth in China and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve rolling back its stimulus in the coming months.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
