A man is reflected in an electronic board showing the exchange rates between the (top-bottom) Japanese yen and the U.S. Dollar, the yen against the euro, the yen against Australian dollar and the Dow Jones industrial average outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday in choppy trade even though the yen’s rally paused, while firmer Asian stocks boosted market sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.4 percent to 14,472.58, after opening 1.0 percent lower on the back of the yen's surge against the dollar. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing (9983.T) gained 1.8 percent and buoyed the benchmark.

The broader Topix .TOPX was almost flat at 1,194.77.