Nikkei retreats from two-month high ahead of extended weekend, posts weekly gains

People are reflected in a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent on Friday, stepping back from two-month highs as investors locked in profits on recent gainers before a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 shed 23.76 points to 14,742.42, after rising to as high as 14,816.65, its highest intra-day level since July 23. For the week, the market rose 2.3 percent to log its third straight week of gains.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.3 percent to 1,218.98 in moderate trade, with 3.45 billion shares changing hands.

Recent gainers succumbed to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with the sea transport sector subindex .ISHIP.T shedding 2.1 percent - the worst sectoral performer. Japanese markets will shut on Monday for a national holiday.