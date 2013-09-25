FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops on U.S. concern; Tokyo Electron soars on multi-billion dollar takeover
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2013 / 2:42 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops on U.S. concern; Tokyo Electron soars on multi-billion dollar takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average eased for a second day on Wednesday hit by concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown, while Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) bucked overall weakness on news of a $7 billion-plus takeover of the tech company by Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O).

The Nikkei .N225 shed 0.8 percent to 14,620.53, moving away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The Topix .TOPX dropped 0.3 percent to 1,211.15.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.