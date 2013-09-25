Nikkei drops on U.S. concern; Tokyo Electron soars on multi-billion dollar takeover

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average eased for a second day on Wednesday hit by concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown, while Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) bucked overall weakness on news of a $7 billion-plus takeover of the tech company by Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O).

The Nikkei .N225 shed 0.8 percent to 14,620.53, moving away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The Topix .TOPX dropped 0.3 percent to 1,211.15.