Nikkei rises on hopes for tax cut and for share-buying by pension fund
September 26, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises on hopes for tax cut and for share-buying by pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian looks at a mobile phone in front of a stock quotation board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei average snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, lifted by a media report saying the government might cut corporate taxes and on speculation a huge state pension fund could increase how much it invests in stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 advanced 1.2 percent to 14,799.12, after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the session amid worries about a deadlock over its budget and debt ceiling. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.8 percent to 1,220.49 in to moderate trade, with 3.05 billion shares changing hands.

Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
