Nikkei edges down ahead of government tax plan; market up for fourth week
September 27, 2013 / 6:29 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei edges down ahead of government tax plan; market up for fourth week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Friday, hurt in part by profit-taking and as traders were reluctant to build new positions ahead of an announcement about the government’s economic growth and tax strategy next week.

The Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.3 percent to 14,760.07 after flirting with positive territory earlier in the day. The index added 0.1 percent this week, its fourth straight week of gains.

The Topix .TOPX eased 0.2 percent to 1,217.52.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
