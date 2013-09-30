Nikkei drops most in six weeks as U.S. political concerns bite

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average logged its biggest drop in six weeks on Monday as investors went into risk-off mode and took profits on recent gainers amid growing concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 shed 2.1 percent to 14,455.80, its biggest one-day fall since August 20. But the index rose 8 percent this month, posting its first monthly gain in five, and is up 39 percent this year.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 1.9 percent to 1,194.10. Trading volume was at a three-week low, with 2.70 billion shares changing hands.

Market participants were also awaiting an announcement by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the government’s economic growth and tax strategy on Tuesday.