FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops most in six weeks as U.S. political concerns bite
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 30, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops most in six weeks as U.S. political concerns bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average logged its biggest drop in six weeks on Monday as investors went into risk-off mode and took profits on recent gainers amid growing concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 shed 2.1 percent to 14,455.80, its biggest one-day fall since August 20. But the index rose 8 percent this month, posting its first monthly gain in five, and is up 39 percent this year.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 1.9 percent to 1,194.10. Trading volume was at a three-week low, with 2.70 billion shares changing hands.

Market participants were also awaiting an announcement by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the government’s economic growth and tax strategy on Tuesday.

Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.