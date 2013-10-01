FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei pares early gains on U.S. government shutdown concerns
#Business News
October 1, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei pares early gains on U.S. government shutdown concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Tokyo Stock Exchange employee wipes his eyes as he works at the bourse in Tokyo July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average pared much of its early rise to close up 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by worries about the consequences of a U.S. government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 closed at 14,484.72, after advancing as much as 1.3 percent to 14,642.97 at one stage as strong corporate sentiment data reinforced expectations that the prime minister would go ahead with a fiscal reform plan and offer stimulus to soften the impact on economy.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to announce details on the government’s fiscal strategy later on Tuesday.

The broader Topix .TOPX eased 0.1 percent to 1,193.44 in relatively subdued trade, with 2.79 billion shares changing hands.

Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher

