Nikkei logs biggest one-day fall in six weeks as Abe stimulus fails to wow
#Business News
October 2, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei logs biggest one-day fall in six weeks as Abe stimulus fails to wow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average suffered the biggest one-day loss in six weeks on Wednesday, having failed to maintain earlier gains in a choppy session, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s stimulus package unveiled the previous day offered little impetus for fresh buying.

Although global shares rose modestly on hopes that the U.S. government shutdown may not last long, many investors remain cautious with no clear solution in sight for the more important agenda of raising the federal debt ceiling by mid-October.

The Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent at 14,170.49, its lowest closing level in 3-1/2 weeks, after trading as high as 14,569.20 during the session. The benchmark is still up 36 percent this year, underpinned by the government's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus steps.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 1.5 percent to 1,175.16 in relatively subdued trade, with 2.90 billion shares changing hands.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
