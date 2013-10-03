FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops for second day as U.S. government shutdown drags on
#Business News
October 3, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops for second day as U.S. government shutdown drags on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk against strong wind and rain in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average dropped for a second day on Thursday as investors fretted about the U.S. government shutdown and agenda for raising the debt ceiling.

The Nikkei .N225 shed 0.1 percent to 14,157.25, staying below its 25-day moving average of 14,242.79 as well as 14,193.99, a 50 percent retracement of its May high to its low in June. The Topix .TOPX fell 0.1 percent to 1,173.99.

But SoftBank Corp (9984.T) climbed 4 percent to a new 13-1/2 year high, overtaking Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) to become the company with the second-largest market capitalization among the Nikkei components.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
