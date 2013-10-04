FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips to one-month low on U.S. worries, posts first weekly fall since August
#Business News
October 4, 2013 / 2:30 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei slips to one-month low on U.S. worries, posts first weekly fall since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk against strong wind and rain in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei average fell to a one-month low on Friday as a lack of progress in the U.S. budget standoff raised concerns that partisan politics in Washington could lead to a full-blown crisis in the world’s biggest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 shed 0.9 percent at 14,024.31, its lowest closing since September 6. On the week, the index fell 5 percent, marking its first weekly loss in five but is still up 35 percent this year.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.9 percent to 1,163.82 in light trade, with 2.37 billion shares changing hands.

Investors largely shrugged off the Bank of Japan’s widely expected decision to keep monetary policy unchanged.

Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

