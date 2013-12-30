FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts best year since 1972 as Abenomics drives gains
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 30, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei posts best year since 1972 as Abenomics drives gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pedestrians holding an umbrella walk past an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose to a fresh six-year high to close out 2013 with a 57 percent annual gain, its biggest in more than 40 years on the back of aggressive economic stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Nikkei .N225 rose for a ninth day to end 0.7 percent higher at 16,291.31 on Monday, its longest winning streak since July 2009.

Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) was the Nikkei’s best performer in 2013, gaining 213 percent. Softbank Corp (9984.T) came in second with a 193 percent gain, while Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (7270.T), which makes Subaru vehicles, was third.

Nikon Corp (7731.T) was the worst performer this year, down 20.5 percent, followed by Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T) and Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T).

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 1 percent at 1,302.29, rising above 1,300 for the first time since August 2008. Trading volume hit a two-week high with 2.91 billion shares changing hands.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.