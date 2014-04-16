FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei surges, SoftBank jumps on Alibaba earnings
April 16, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei surges, SoftBank jumps on Alibaba earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men pass an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average surged on Wednesday after a better performance on Wall Street the day before and comments from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that the market took to suggest more stock buying by the government’s pension fund.

Index heavyweight SoftBank (9984.T) soared after a strong earnings report from its Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 3 percent to 14,417.68, extending its rebound from a six-month low around 13,885 hit earlier this month. The benchmark suffered its worst weekly performance in three years last week.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 2.7 percent to 1,166.55, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 advanced 2.6 percent to 10,611.76.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

