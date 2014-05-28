Nikkei rises for fifth day helped by U.S. data; Mitsui Fudosan dives

A man looks at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose for a fifth day on Wednesday as strong U.S. data buoyed market sentiment, but Mitsui Fudosan Co fell on news it would raise as much as $3.6 billion by issuing new shares.

The benchmark Nikkei average ended 0.2 percent higher to 14,670.95.

Mitsui Fudosan dropped 4.7 percent and was the second-most traded stock by turnover.

The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,198.17, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 10,926.66.