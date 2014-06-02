Nikkei hits two-month high on China PMI; Dai-ichi Life dives

A man looks at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed to a two-month closing high on Monday after strong Chinese factory data lifted sentiment.

But Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd tumbled on news that it is in talks to buy a U.S. life insurance company, with investors wondering how the company would fund the acquisition.

The Nikkei ended 2.1 percent higher at 14,935.92, its highest close since April 4.

Dai-ichi Life dropped 5 percent and was the fourth most-traded stock by turnover. The company, Japan’s second-largest private-sector life insurer by premium revenue, is in advanced talks to buy Alabama-based Protective Life, a source told Reuters.

The broader Topix added 1.6 percent to 1,220.47, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.6 percent to 11,119.19.