Nikkei rises to fresh two-month high on U.S. data, weak yen

A man looks at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a fresh two-month high after investors took heart from upbeat U.S. manufacturing data, while the weaker yen spurred buying in exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as SoftBank Corp.

The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 15,034.25, the highest closing level since April 4.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,228.59, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent to 11,192.47.