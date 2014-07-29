FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei scales six-month high on weaker yen, robust earnings
July 29, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei scales six-month high on weaker yen, robust earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian holding her mobile phone looks at an electronic board showing graphs of various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo shares rose to a fresh six-month closing high on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and robust earnings from blue chips like Nissan Motor Co, suggesting some sectors were weathering the impact of a recent sales tax hike.

The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its highest close since late January.

Nissan gained 1.9 percent after the automaker’s April-June operating profit rose a higher-than-expected 13.4 percent to 122.6 billion yen ($1.20 billion).

The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to 46.37.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

