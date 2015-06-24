FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei scales 18-1/2 year peak on earnings optimism, Greek hopes
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei scales 18-1/2 year peak on earnings optimism, Greek hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are reflected in the doors of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average vaulted to the highest level since 1996, ramping up the gains to around 20 percent since the start of the year thanks to signs of a pick up in economic growth, earnings optimism and hopes Greece will avoid a debt default.

The Nikkei .N225 climbed 0.3 percent to 20,868.03, rising above its peak of 20,833.21 hit at the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.2 percent to 1,679.89, an eight-year closing high.

