Nikkei edges lower as Fanuc, Tokyo Electron weigh; Fed in focus
#Business News
July 29, 2015 / 2:29 AM

Nikkei edges lower as Fanuc, Tokyo Electron weigh; Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are reflected in a board showing market indices in Tokyo July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday hit by sharp falls in Fanuc Corp (6954.T) and Tokyo Electron (8035.T) after they cut their full-year forecasts, while the market awaited a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 0.1 percent to 20,302.91.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.3 percent to 1,633.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 advanced 0.3 percent to 14,742.01.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day with markets divided on whether it will take a hawkish or dovish stance.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
