Nikkei eases from 7-mnth high, fails to top 9,700
February 27, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei eases from 7-mnth high, fails to top 9,700

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average slipped from a seven-month high on Monday and failed to top 9,700 as domestic institutional investors took profits ahead of the key level, while a weaker yen against the dollar helped support exporters.

Among exporters, Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) gained 1.6 percent and Canon Inc (7751.T) added 1.8 percent.

The Nikkei .N225 eased 0.1 percent to 9,633.93, on track for its best February performance since 1991, while the broader Topix .TOPX index advanced 0.1 percent to 835.25.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson

