Nikkei seen stuck in range, profit-taking in blue chips

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average is expected to tread water in recent ranges on Tuesday as investors take profits after a more than 10 percent rally in February, but a slightly weaker yen and attractive valuations are seen supporting market sentiment.

Strategists said the benchmark Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,600 and 9,750 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,720, up 40 points or 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 9,680.

“Domestic investors are selling and the foreign buying that has so far pushed the market higher is taking a break ... Excess liquidity in global markets continues to support stocks but it does look like the Nikkei will adjust a little more in March so this is the last chance to buy,” said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Strategists said domestic institutional investors will continue to lock in profits in blue-chip shares as they head into the end of the business year on March 31 and pick up small to mid-cap stocks that benefit from reconstruction spending for last year’s earthquake and tsunami.

“But I do think, based on charts and the fact that the Dow is treading water at 13,000, all indicate that it (the Nikkei) will consolidate around current levels,” he said.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.8 percent to a one-week closing low of 9,698.59 on Monday as domestic investors took profits and Asian markets edged lower after China announced its lowest growth target in eight years. The broader Topix .TOPX ended down 0.6 percent at 832.86.

The Nikkei met steep technical resistance near 9,838 -- a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed 0.11 percent to 12,962.81 by Monday's close. U.S. indexes fell overnight for the second straight session, led lower by the materials sector after news of China's downgraded growth target.

In terms of valuations, Japan’s Topix index carried a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.94, lower than S&P 500’s 1.96 and STOXX Europe 600’s 1.37, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.