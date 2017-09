TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Toshiba Corp rose about four percent on Thursday after the company said the mark-down in its profits in the past three years due to accounting irregularities will be estimated at around 50 billion yen ($419.50 million).

The announcement late on Wednesday soothed investors’ fears the probe could lead to a major scandal, and helped push up Toshiba’s American Depositary Receipts 12 percent overnight.