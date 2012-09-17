FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea won sets fresh 6-month high on Fed; bonds down
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

South Korea won sets fresh 6-month high on Fed; bonds down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged up in early trade on Monday to a new six-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus plan continued to boost investor appetite for riskier assets.

The local currency was quoted at 1,116.0 against the dollar as of 8.25 p.m. EDT, compared with 1,117.2 at the end of onshore trade Friday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index .KS11 was up 0.1 percent at 2,009.78.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.16 points at 105.81.

Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.