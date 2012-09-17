South Korea won sets fresh 6-month high on Fed; bonds down

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged up in early trade on Monday to a new six-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus plan continued to boost investor appetite for riskier assets.

The local currency was quoted at 1,116.0 against the dollar as of 8.25 p.m. EDT, compared with 1,117.2 at the end of onshore trade Friday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index .KS11 was up 0.1 percent at 2,009.78.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.16 points at 105.81.