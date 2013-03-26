South Korea won up for 2nd day following Cyprus deal; bonds up

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged higher in early domestic trade Tuesday, continuing to recoup some of its losses against the dollar earlier in the month after Cyprus negotiated a euro zone bailout of its banking system.

The local currency was quoted at 1,109.1 against the dollar as of 0030 GMT, compared with 1,110.8 at the end of onshore trading on Monday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index .KS11 was up 0.87 points at at 1,978.54

June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 points at 106.88.