Dealers suspect South Korea authorities bought dollars to slow won's rise

A currency dealer looks at screens at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Currency dealers said they suspected that South Korean authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market early on Friday, buying dollars to push the Korean won off what was its strongest level in more than 8 months.

Dealers said the currency fell sharply after touching an intraday high of 1,070.2 against the dollar, the strongest since January 25. It was quoted at 1,072.6 at 0113 GMT.

“The dollar-won rate’s decline accelerated following the market open on dollar-selling from offshore,” a dealer at a foreign bank said. “It appears that local authorities intervened by buying dollars in response.”