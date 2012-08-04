FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares fall after ECB holds back immediate action
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 4, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall after ECB holds back immediate action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday after investors were left disappointed by the lack of immediate policy action by the European Central Bank (ECB), following a similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier in the week.

Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) tumbling 4.3 percent while Shinhan Financial Group (055550.KS) slumped 3.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) .KS11 fell 1.11 percent to close at 1,848.68 points, but still managed to keep its head above the 60-day moving average of 1,841.91 points.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.