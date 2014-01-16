Mexican peso hits three-month low, Brazil real softens

A man walks past a board displaying the exchange rate for peso and U.S. dollars at a foreign exchange house in Mexico City October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened for the fourth straight session on Thursday, hitting a 3-1/2-month low, while continued foreign exchange intervention and an aggressive interest rate hike by the Brazilian central bank cushioned losses in the real.

The peso has increasingly become vulnerable to losses as investors built large long, or bullish, positions in it, driven by optimism on Mexico’s growth prospects after a sweeping energy reform was enacted last month, capping a year of legislation liberalizing an array of sectors, market strategists say.

“People turned quite optimistic after the reforms were passed,” said Nomura Securities strategist Benito Berber. “They took on long peso positions but the peso didn’t rally as they expected.”

The Mexican peso dropped 0.8 percent against the dollar to 13.3065 per dollar. Earlier in the session, it slid to as much as 13.3294, its weakest level since October 3.

Brazil’s real lost 0.5 percent after posting gains in the beginning of the session, supported by a central bank decision late Wednesday to raise the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points, more than expected by part of the market.

The real was also supported by ongoing foreign exchange intervention. Brazil’s central bank this morning sold 25,000 currency swaps - derivatives that provide investors with hedging against a weaker real - as part of a strategy to roll over similar contracts that expire early next month.

Brazilian policymakers also sold 4,000 currency swaps that are part of its daily intervention routine.

Even as higher interest rates are expected to boost the allure of the Brazilian currency, economists say the real is poised to further weaken later this year as investors worry about the country’s economic and fiscal performance.

“Going into February-March, we still see relatively high odds for the real to pierce the 2.40 range ceiling given the high likelihood of a rating downgrade in the beginning of the second quarter and persistent local hedging demand,” JP Morgan analysts said in a research note.