Brazil stocks rise on improving German, U.S. data

A woman takes a picture of an electronic display board at Brazil's BM&FBovespa stock exchange in Sao Paulo October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday, following global markets higher after German unemployment and U.S. trade data beat expectations on a day without local economic indicators.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose 0.49 percent to 51,223.93 the day after a new index weighting took effect, reducing the importance of stocks linked to commodities exports.

“There is not much on the agenda today, and as the index was down so far this year, it is recovering some ground,” said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo.

The Bovespa was one of the world’s worst performing indexes in 2013, a year of disappointing economic growth in Brazil.

Bringing some cheer to the global economic outlook, the United States posted its smallest trade deficit in four years in November while German unemployment fell unexpectedly in December on a seasonally adjusted basis.

* The largest brewer in Latin America, Cia de Bebidas das Americas SA, known as Ambev, (ABEV3.SA) led gains on the Bovespa, up 2.7 percent. The company’s board approved a dividend payment for 2013 on Tuesday.

* Shares of Brazilian healthcare provide Fleury (FLRY3.SA), which is not part of the Bovespa index, rose 0.16 percent after local papers Estado de S. Paulo and Valor Economico reported a controlling stake in the company may be sold, with U.S.-based Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) mentioned as possible buyers.

* Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.17 percent while Chile's bourse .IPSA was little changed in early trading.