Copper surges after Bernanke sparks risk-on rally

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper started the new week on solid footing on Monday, rallying by its most in more than two weeks as the dollar weakened after remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed the U.S. central bank’s accommodative monetary stance.

Up nearly 2 percent, copper led all gainers within the 19-commodity Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index .CRB, pushing toward session highs after Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring down the unemployment rate further, defending the Fed’s policy of ultra-low interest rates.

His comments helped to ignite a risk-on rally across the broader market, sending industrial metals, gold and silver, and U.S. equities all higher on the hopes for further monetary easing from the Fed. <MKTS/GLOB>

“The fact is you have relatively weak underlying physical growth and relatively weak GDP growth, but you have very accommodative policy and very low real interest rates ... so that supports all financial assets, commodities too,” said Nic Johnson, who helps manage about $30 billion in commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co in Newport Beach, California.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $153, or 1.8 percent, at $8,533 a tonne, its biggest one-day gain since March 9.

In New York, the May COMEX contract jumped 7.90 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $3.8875 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.7950 to $3.8940 session range.

While up near its session highs, prices of the metal in both London and New York remain mired in the middle of a wider trading range this year, unable to break out in either direction due to conflicting views of a slower China and bullish trend in warehouse stockpiles and improving U.S. economic signals.

“Clearly the Chinese economy has had signs of slowing at the margin, but the U.S. data has come in a little bit better than expected so it’s keeping it in this recurring range,” PIMCO’s Johnson said.

“For now, I’d expect more of the same. There’s no real catalyst either way.”

Data on Friday from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reflected this indecision in the market.

The data showed a build in both non-commercial long and short positions in COMEX copper, which helped contribute to a slight increase in the net long position to 12,275 contracts.

“China is a major obstacle. Corporates and traders there are still pretty downbeat, there’s a lot of metal sitting in bonded and exchange warehouses ... (but) the U.S. is outperforming on many measures,” said Standard Chartered analyst Dan Smith.

But data on Monday suggested a loss of momentum in the U.S. housing market, as pending home sales in February unexpectedly fell.

Bernanke’s comments and the housing data pushed the euro to its highest in three weeks versus the dollar, helping give rise to dollar-denominated assets like metals by making them less expensive for consumers using other currencies. <USD/>

CAUTIOUS

Copper has gained about 10 percent this year, spurred by improved U.S. economic data, ultra-loose monetary policy in the western world and moves to stem Europe’s debt crisis. But further upside will need some assistance from China, which accounts for about 40 percent of global demand.

A drop last week in the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI), the earliest indicator of China’s industrial activity, sparked fears that the slowdown in China has not yet run its course, Barclays Capital analyst Gayle Berry said.

But falling LME copper stocks continued to lend support. Latest data showed stocks down 1,175 tonnes at 255,175 tonnes, their lowest since November 2008 and equivalent to just 4.5 days of global demand.

“We are cautious on prices in the very short term, with the loss of Chinese apparent demand at about $8,400 per tonne unlikely to be totally offset by the improvement coming from ex-China,” said Macquarie in a note.

“That said the downside risk is not too severe. Ex-Chinese copper usage is likely to have improved since December, and leading indicators suggest they will continue to improve in the next three-six months.”

In other metals, lead closed at $2,002 a tonne from a last bid of $1,995 on Friday.

China’s consumption of refined lead has risen this month, industry sources told Reuters last week, because of higher output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers of which are the country’s top users of the metal.

