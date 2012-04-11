Copper price steadies after plunge

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - - Copper steadied near $8,000 a metric ton (1.1023 tons) on Wednesday after the previous session’s 4-percent plunge, but traders said the twin concerns of slowing U.S. and Chinese growth could soon prompt another bout of selling.

Volume was again heavier than normal as another wave of selling swept through, dragging copper prices down to three-month lows before a strong rebound in U.S. and European equities provided some support and allowed metal consumers to step back in to buy near the lows, analysts said.

“Copper is following with one eye absolutely peeled to the stock market,” said Dennis Gartman, publisher of The Gartman Letter. “As goes the stock market, so shall go the base metals.”

Copper's positive correlation with the S&P 500 Index .SPX stood at its strongest link since at least 2005. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/cax57s )

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper fell as low as $8,018.00 a metric ton, its cheapest since January 16, before recovering to end the day up $4 at $8,040.

In New York, the May COMEX contract shed 1.05 cents to settle at $3.6395 per lb after dealing from a 3-month trough at $3.6305 to $3.6730.

COMEX copper volume was heavy for a second straight session. More than 94,000 lots traded in late New York business, nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm. Volume set a record of 127,276 contracts on Tuesday, surpassing the prior one of 117,165 contracts on February 21.

“The worry is that China’s slowdown might be slightly sharper than people expected,” said analyst David Wilson of Citi.

“But we see some reasonable consumer buying coming in at lower levels as has been the pattern through this year, as consumers who didn’t lock in their purchases earlier come into the market.”

China is the world’s top consumer of base metals. Trade data this week knocked confidence the world’s top two economy has the muscle to power the global economy out of recession. Markets are now looking to retail sales, industrial output and first quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday.

“Concern about overall Chinese demand is growing, and the trade numbers out yesterday did little to assuage these fears,” said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone.

“Although copper imports were decent, the rise in local Chinese copper stockpiles coupled with softer premiums, suggest that a good portion of this metal is being channeled into stockpiling arrangements as opposed to getting consumed.”

In industry news, there were no reports of damage so far from an 8.7 magnitude Indonesian earthquake that triggered a tsunami warning on Wednesday.

Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) operates the Grasberg mine on Indonesia’s Papua island which holds the world’s largest gold reserves and is the second largest copper mine.

ALUMINIUM SURPLUS...OR DEFICIT

Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit after a loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as global markets improved, especially in the aerospace and automobile sectors.

It said it sees a global supply deficit this year, while it raised its forecast for aerospace demand growth and saying continues to look for high-cost smelting and refining capacity for potential capacity cuts.

“We cannot agree with Alcoa’s assessment that the global aluminium market will close the year with a supply-side deficit of up to 435,000 tonnes,” Commerzbank said in a research note.

“Output has after all hardly been reduced so far, despite some announcements that this would be done. And Alcoa itself actually increased production last quarter to 951,000 tons. As we see it, the market will remain over-supplied for the foreseeable future,” it said.

LME aluminium ended up $34 at $2,099 a metric ton, recovering from the prior session’s three-month lows.

LME zinc stocks rose above 900,000 tonnes for the first time since 1995, latest LME data showed, with tepid demand from the galvanized steel sector failing to erode stocks that have piled up over years of global surpluses. LME zinc closed up $5 at $1,995.