Copper surges to highest in more than 2-weeks

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper rallied on Thursday to its highest in more than two weeks, fueled by a more optimistic economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and by strong technical momentum that may drive prices back toward their 2012 highs.

Copper is higher for a third straight day, extending gains from the previous session during which the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast U.S. growth to “remain moderate over coming quarters and then pick up gradually.” The Fed also said it was ready to launch another round of bond buying if the U.S. economy weakens.

Copper prices moved through two lines of technical defense -- the 100-day moving average at around $3.72 per lb ($8,162 per tonne) and the 200-day at $3.76 ($8,225).

Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago, said the market’s ability to hold above the 200-day should attract more buyers and again challenge the upper end of this year’s trading range near $4.

“We’re going to re-challenge the top-end of the previous trading range ... just under $4,” he said.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended at $8,322 per tonne versus a last bid of $8,205 on Wednesday. Gains were extended in after-hours business to $8,340, the highest since April 10.

In New York, the most-active July COMEX contract jumped 6.60 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $3.7735 per lb, after dealing between $3.6960 and $3.7845, another high dating back to April 10.

COMEX volumes were heavy once again, with over 101,000 lots traded in late New York business, more than 40 percent above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Mixed economic data seemed to muddy the Fed’s bullish growth outlook.

Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March to a near two-year high, while the number of Americans lining up for jobless benefits fell less than expected last week and a trend measure rose.

Still, the prospect of additional quantitative easing has raised the outlook for inflation and should help increase asset prices. But economists at most major Wall Street firms say there is less than a 30 percent chance the Fed will undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed.

“We see some confidence about the economy coming back to the market, and that is supporting the euro and supporting the base metals, which have been retreating recently,” said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank.

The euro rallied against the dollar in a volatile session on Thursday, which saw the single currency swing from a three-week high to a loss and back higher again after a U.S. housing report offered hopes of a pickup in housing that raised risk appetite.

HIGH CANCELLATION

In the physical copper market, the premium in cash copper to three-month copper prices rose to $103, nearing the $114 level hit last week, its highest since August 2008.

The tightness in the spot market was reflected in an eight-year high in the ratio of canceled warrants to total LME stocks at 42.32 percent, while the total stockpile is near its lowest since late 2008.

“Canceled warrants are at multi-year highs, and this is pointing to more outflows in the coming weeks and months and that is again helping the copper market,” Weinberg said.

Some traders and analysts say the situation was caused by an artificial supply squeeze as some large trading houses held dominant positions on the LME. [ID:nL6E8FG9NU]

The Shanghai copper curve flipped back into a small contango from backwardation in the previous session. A backwardation generally suggests reduced supply availability or increased near-term demand.

“The views on price moves are very contradictory, and that’s why you see rather high open interest in Shanghai. People who look at fundamentals believe that prices should head south, while those who think the short squeeze will continue expect prices to rise,” said a Shanghai-based trader.

Aluminum closed up $11 at $2,086 a tonne and zinc added $29.50 to finish at $2,035.

Lead rose $33 to close at $2,124 a tonne, tin jumped $385 to end at $22,310, and nickel firmed $595 at $18,200.