LME copper at 4-month low on Greece, China worries

An employee checks a copper hose at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - London copper hit fresh four-month lows on Tuesday as investors steered clear of riskier assets with no resolution in sight to Greece’s political distress that is compounding investor concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.9 percent to $7,767.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT, extending its losing streak to a third session. The metal touched a low of $7,763.50 earlier, its weakest since January 12.

* At its highest point this year, at $8,765 in February, copper was up as much as 15 percent on year after Greece clinched a bailout deal to avoid a debt default. Now that gain has thinned to just over 2 percent with Greece struggling to form a coalition government that is key to its bailout-funded recovery.

* The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 55,340 yuan ($8,800) a tonne.

* Greece’s president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.

* Outside of Greece, investors are worried about a slowdown in China, seeing Beijing’s weekend move to cut banks’ reserves to boost lending as an affirmation that the world’s No. 2 economy and top copper consumer is weakening further.

* China is likely to cut the amount of cash lenders must hold as reserves by another 100 basis points this year and lean more on fiscal policy to support the economy’s growth, which is likely to bottom out in the second quarter at 7.9 percent year on year, a Reuters poll showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click <TOP/MTL>, <TOP/MACRO> or <MET/L>

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar as political impasse in Greece raised fear the country may renege on bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc. <USD/>

* Asian shares fell as investors liquidated riskier assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece’s exit from the euro and threatening to ruin any progress made so far to solve the euro zone debt crisis. <MKTS/GLOB>

($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)