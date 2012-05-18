Copper extends May swoon; off 4.5 percent on the week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper posted losses for a third straight week on Friday, losing 4.5 percent of its value over the past five days, on fears Europe’s spiraling debt crisis and China’s slowdown will erode demand for metals.

While this week’s drop was in line with that at other economically-sensitive assets like crude oil, which fell to a fresh 2012 low on Friday, copper found its footing after hitting a four-month low and eked out a minor gain in London. Advantageous buyers moved in at the lows and squared positions in front of this weekend’s G8 meeting in Chicago. <O/R> <MKTS/GLOB>

“Europe is definitely a dark cloud but I think a lot of that is already priced in ... there’s a lot of bearishness already priced in,” said Mike Armbruster, analyst with Altavest Worldwide Trading in Mission Viejo, California. “From a technical standpoint, it’s very oversold. Copper’s finding some value at these levels.”

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper edged up $1 to close at $7,650 a metric ton (1.1023 tons).

New York could not hold on to earlier gains. The COMEX July contract fell 1.05 cents to settle at $3.4685 per lb, after dealing from $3.4515 to $3.5160.

COMEX volumes were thin at the end of the week, with a little more than 53,000 lots traded in late New York business, more than a third below the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Prices of the red metal have dropped by 10 percent since late April, trimming the year’s gains to just 2 percent.

“There is the combination of Europe, and all that entails, and concerns about the extent of the slowdown in China weighing on prices,” BNP Paribas metals strategist Stephen Briggs said.

“But our view is that China is going to muddle through. It’s not going to be a bad year for metal demand especially given the copper market is in underlying deficit. Next week is a tough call, but my gut feeling is that we’ll see slightly higher prices because we’ve gone too far on the downside,” he said.

Investors were also reluctant to buy riskier assets after Moody’s cut the credit ratings of 16 Spanish banks on Thursday. Fellow ratings agency Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory.

More clarity on demand may come late next week from China, which consumes some 40 percent of the world’s copper, when initial estimates of manufacturing data for May are due.

Leaders of major industrial economies meet this weekend to try to head off a full-blown crisis in Europe where fears are growing that Greece could leave the euro zone bloc, threatening the future of the common currency.

“The G8 meeting is likely to be in focus... given how critical the situation is in Europe at present, policy makers may well feel the need to come up with something to soothe the markets and the possibility of that might lead to some book squaring ahead of the weekend,” Fastmarkets said in a note.

“In the short term we would not be surprised to see some counter trend moves, but feel the overall down trends will dominate until cutbacks are made or until the current anxiety about Greece leaving the euro abates.”

BUILD UP NEXT WEEK

With much of Europe on a long weekend holiday after Ascension day on Thursday, a senior London trader said copper’s rally was driven by activity in the Far East, with little to no euro-based business to be seen.

“We have got four weeks left before the holiday season starts in Europe. If you need some additional material, you will use these bottoms here to cover,” the trader said.

“Nobody wants to run stocks over the summer because nobody knows what’s going to happen in Greece, et cetera, and so will reduce risk as much as they can. But unless the euro explodes ... then I expect a recovery late summer early autumn,” he added.

There have been signs of a pickup in demand from China.

Shanghai copper moved into backwardation this month, implying a pickup in near-term demand.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 7.3 percent or 13,635 tonnes on the week. Traders have said this partly reflects an inventory shift back to LME sheds in South Korea, where stocks rose by more than 4,000 tonnes on Thursday.

In other metals, aluminum rose $14 to end at $2,068 a tonne after the queue to take metal out of Detroit warehouses grew to 46 weeks, LME data showed.