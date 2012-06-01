Copper firms on bargain hunting, shrugs off China PMI

A worker checks a shipment of copper inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, about 164 km (101 miles) northwest of Santiago, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SHANGHAI, Jun (Reuters) - Short-covering and bargain hunting lifted London copper on Friday after prices hit their lowest level so far this year in the previous session, but gains are likely to be limited by the European debt crisis.

Disappointing, but expected, Chinese manufacturing data had little effect on prices as investors had already priced it in, traders said. The main worry was the euro zone, which is facing the prospect of a Greek exit and the shaky finances of Spain.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $7,470 a metric ton (1.1023 tons) by 11.48 EDT, after falling to a 2012 low of $7,403 in the previous session.

“The market had lowered its expectations of China’s economic performance in May over the past few sessions and had priced in that pessimism along with fears over the euro zone,” said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie.

“Short-coverers and some fresh longs have started to come in, but sentiment is still cautious,” he added.

Senior officials from the European Central Bank and European Union warned that the single currency bloc could fall apart without stronger crisis-fighting tools.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded flat from the prior session’s close at 54,530 yuan ($8,600) a metric ton, after hitting a 2012 low of 54,210 yuan earlier in the session. It closed down 1.5 percent on Thursday.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April’s 13-month high in the latest sign that output in the world’s second-biggest economy is cooling.

China is the world’s largest importer and consumer of copper, and demand for the metal has been hit by a slowdown in manufacturing as the global economy weakens.

The uncertainty in Europe has also encouraged investors to flee risky assets such as copper. A raft of policies by the Beijing government aimed at rekindling economic growth has done little to change the mood of risk aversion.

“Some Chinese consumers are restocking a little on recent price dips, but we haven’t seen any significant increase in downstream demand,” said a Shanghai-based copper investor.

“Although the government’s recently announced spending programs are supportive of prices, it will take some time for them to trickle down to copper downstream industries.”

Investors are eyeing a U.S. employment report which will be released later on Friday, after the latest jobs data offered investors little cheer.

Private payroll growth accelerated only slightly in May and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting the U.S. labor market recovery was stalling after a strong performance early in the year.

($1=6.3690 Chinese yuan)