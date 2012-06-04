Copper ends lower after touching seven-month low

An employee welds a copper hose at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Copper fell for the fourth straight day in New York on Monday, unable to sustain an early bounce from a seven-month low as mounting fears over the global economy continued to darken the demand outlook for industrial metals.

Conditions were thin and choppy with the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed for the Diamond Jubilee holiday on Monday and Tuesday. New York copper prices initially tracked overseas weakness in Shanghai with both markets sinking to their lowest levels since October on follow-through liquidation from Friday’s surprisingly soft jobs data in the United States.

Prices staged a tentative recovery early as the euro rallied versus the dollar on optimism that European leaders will create a plan to ease that region’s debt crisis with a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday. <USD/>

But copper’s gains failed to hold and prices fell into negative territory by the close as macro pressures continued to dominate sentiment.

“The only reason we had a small rally today was because of dollar weakness. Some guys were trying to pick a bottom, but it failed ... copper prices are going to slide closer to the $3 (per lb) level,” said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O‘Brien.

COMEX copper for July delivery fell 0.65 cent to settle at $3.3070 per lb, failing to sustain an earlier 1-percent rise to $3.3530 per lb.

COMEX copper volumes were relatively healthy with more than 76,000 lots traded in late New York business, in line with the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Signs of fresh economic weakness in the United States may have deflated Monday’s early gains in copper after data showed orders for manufactured goods dropped 0.6 percent in April -- the third decline in four months.

“There is panic in the air over the health of global economics, as is evident from a sell-off in most assets,” Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong said.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed at 52,770 yuan ($8,300) a tonne, after tumbling to a seven-month trough of 52,330 yuan earlier in the session.

Hopes that the weaker U.S. data and signs of a slowdown in China, the world’s biggest consumer of copper, would push governments to roll out new stimulus packages provided a little support.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index -- covering the biggest, mainly state-backed firms -- fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, its weakest reading this year, with output at its lowest since November 2011.

With the Chinese economy slowing, Europe’s debt crisis escalating and the United States barely managing to keep pace, investors have turned decidedly bearish on copper, an industrial metal used in everything from construction piping to electrical wiring.

Money managers increased their net short position in copper during the week ended May 29, after becoming net short the previous week, data on Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

In Europe, France and the European Commission signaled their support on Monday for an ambitious plan to use the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund to rescue stricken banks, as European officials try to reassure investors they can contain an escalating crisis.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but there will be no Group of 20 ministerial call, a spokeswoman for Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.

A Reuters poll showed that Wall Street believes a much weaker-than-expected U.S. labor market alongside escalating financial turmoil in Europe raise the chances that the Federal Reserve will intervene to protect a U.S. recovery.