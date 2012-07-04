Copper falls, waiting for stimulus measures

Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - London copper edged down on Wednesday as investors locked in recent steep gains and awaited for more signals from central banks that they will act to revive a faltering global economy that has dented demand for industrial metals.

Copper hit a seven-week high on Tuesday, fuelled by hopes shaky economies from Europe to China will force central banks to launch more stimulus measures. Investors are hoping the European Central Bank will start by cutting interest rates at its Thursday meeting.

The ECB is seen reducing rates to a record low, but may need to do more to satisfy financial markets already starting to wonder about the solidity of financial measures intended to prevent the euro zone from unraveling which European leaders decided on during a meeting last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $7,725 per ton by 0751 GMT. It rose as high as $7,823 on Tuesday, its loftiest since May 15.

The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2 percent to close at 55,970 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, also after touching a seven-week high in the previous session.

“It’s a natural technical correction after the markets have fully expressed their optimism over the latest European measures and stimulus expectations. Now we need details of a solid euro zone rescue plan to sustain this euphoria,” said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

London copper surged 4 percent on Friday in a broad-based rally that gave commodities their biggest one-day gain since March 2009 after European leaders agreed to allow their rescue fund to inject aid directly into banks from next year, and moved to stabilize bond markets.

Prices retreated on Monday before rising again on Tuesday as investors held out hopes for stimulus measures to rescue the world economy after another set of data earlier this week pointed to a deterioration in factory activity.

Sluggish demand from top copper consumer China has also been weighing on prices of the metal, with hefty copper stockpiles crimping imports.

Technical charts suggest LME copper may fall further to $7,701 and Shanghai copper to 55,620 yuan, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

LME lead was the biggest loser of the day, falling 2.5 percent at one point to a session low of $1,889.75, snapping a four-session rise which saw it more than 10 percent.

“Investors are exiting their positions today,” said a Shanghai-based trader.

Investors are now waiting for key U.S. payrolls data due out on Friday for fresh trading cues, with a disappointing number likely to strengthen hopes for another round of monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan)