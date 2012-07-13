Copper jumps to one-week high on China growth data

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper rallied Friday to a one-week high after second-quarter growth data from China eased concerns about second-half demand prospects from the world’s biggest consumer of industrial metals.

The metal pushed higher in a powerful short-covering rally that pushed prices in London and New York through their respective 50-day moving averages after data showed China’s economy grew 7.6 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier.

The second-quarter growth was in line with market forecasts and gave investors some relief even as it left full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.

Slightly above-forecast reports on June fixed asset investment and retail sales added to the positive tone and helped stem a recent stream of weaker Chinese reports, the latest and most important for the base metals, being last month’s deceleration in manufacturing.

“The Chinese data being in line is a good surprise for the market because we have seen consistent disappointment out of the Chinese numbers over the last three months,” said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $7,725 per tonne, its priciest since July 5, before ending the day up $145 at $7,700.

In New York, the COMEX September contract jumped 8.90 cents or 2.6 percent to settle at $3.5040 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.4125 to $3.5075 session range.

COMEX copper volumes reached 47,500 lots in late New York trade, a shade above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

And while shorts ran for cover at the tail end of the week, most market participants expected further volatility in the week ahead as Europe’s debt crisis returns to the forefront of investors’ minds.

“Absence of any other news, be it the Fed or China, it’s always going to go back to Europe because Europe is the area of immediate concern,” Great Pacific’s McGillivray said.

“This is a really nice opportunity to take some profits. We are in an extremely risky environment and the momentum and direction is still lower, but you have to be prepared and adjust your trading levels to be able to take a 2 or 3 percent rally because you’re going to get one at least once a week.”

Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg expected prices to bottom out sooner, rather than later.

“The future is bright for China. OK Europe is a disaster and U.S. growth has slowed (but) it’s in the price and central banks (will likely) try to counter the trend with more liquidity.”

Friday’s gains helped push the metal used in power and construction up 2.5 percent this week. Some traders and analysts reckon the bounce in copper prices could be short-lived.

A MEASURE OF SUPPORT

Copper also got a measure of support from the euro, which recovered from a two-year low versus the dollar after Italy managed to auction three-year debt at lower borrowing costs. A stronger euro makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for European investors. <FRX/>

The Italy bond auction relieved investors, especially as it came after Moody’s downgraded Italy’s government bond rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could cut it further.

Euro zone market strains had eased somewhat after Spain unveiled more austerity steps and euro zone finance ministers agreed to grant Madrid the first batch of bailout funds for its troubled banks by the end of July, but the relief was short-lived.

In other metals, zinc closed up $31 at $1,874 a tonne.

Zinc producer Nyrstar (NYR.BR) said late on Thursday it was looking into a$350 million ($353.8 million) redevelopment of its Australian Port Pirie smelter into a metals recovery facility to extend its processing capabilities.