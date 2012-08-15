Copper weakens on stronger dollar, China growth fears

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Copper slipped slightly on Wednesday as concerns mounted about the impact of China’s slowing growth on industrial demand and the dollar strengthened on waning hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take further action to boost the world’s largest economy.

“Today’s drift in prices falls under the category of ‘it’s tough to distinguish good news from bad’,” Michael Turek, senior director on Newedge’s New York metals desk, said.

“The price action reflects the expectation that the U.S. economy will be able to drag along just enough to avoid the need for further Fed stimulus.”

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,385.50 a tonne, 0.4 percent down from a close of $7,416 a tonne on Tuesday.

COMEX copper for September delivery settled just 0.28 percent lower at $3.3495 per lb after hitting its intraday high early in the session.

Trading volumes were light due to the Northern Hemisphere summer holiday, with markets in a number of European countries shut for the Assumption Day holiday.

The market was thrown into a state of flux this week after a rash of mixed U.S. data improved the outlook for the U.S. economy, diminishing the chances of further Fed stimulus. Hopes of action had boosted metals prices in recent weeks.

On a positive note, data showed on Wednesday that U.S. industrial output expanded last month at the fastest pace since April, while home-builder sentiment in August hit its highest level in more than five years.

Those reports followed Tuesday’s better-than-expected retail sales for July that led analysts to conclude the U.S. slowdown during the second quarter will prove temporary.

But in contrast, economists say Wednesday’s tame U.S. inflation reading for July has left the door open for more monetary stimulus from the central bank.

EYES ON CHINA

While the U.S. data offered conflicting signals to the market, news from China, the world’s largest copper consumer, painted a clearer and unsettling picture.

The country’s Premier Wen Jiabao cautioned overnight that the world’s second-largest economy which accounts for 40 percent of global refined copper demand, faces big headwinds.

His comments come after export growth, factory output and retail sales weakened further in July despite two interest rate cuts this year. Coupled with the euro-zone debt crisis, investors fear that China’s slowdown may derail the fragile U.S. growth.

Investors have taken comfort in expectations that Beijing will launch a spending program to stem waning growth. But timing surrounding the measures, which could include more infrastructure spending and boost copper and energy usage, is still unclear.

Pressure for action mounted on Wednesday though after a think-tank official said the government must boost investment growth, preferably by raising spending on the country’s high-speed rail network, to stop a slide in economic growth.

“There is an expectation in the market that we will see a policy response (from China) and that is helping to support prices. It has not been fully priced in, but the expectation of a policy response means we haven’t seen more aggressive selling in base metals,” Barclays Capital analyst Gayle Berry said.

Copper is down about 2 percent so far this month, having fallen almost 9 percent in the second quarter of the year as uncertainty about the outlook for demand weighed on prices.

In other metals, zinc closed at $1,802 a tonne, down from Tuesday’s close of $1,819 a tonne. LME data showed an inflow of 22,700 tonnes of the metal into exchange-monitored warehouses in Johor, Malaysia. Overall stock levels rose by 18,725 tonnes.

Aluminum closed at $1,839 from Tuesday’s close of $1,856 a tonne and lead closed at $1,825 from $1,855.

Nickel finished at $15,300 from $15,470. Tin, untraded at the close, was last bid at $18,000 from $18,275.

Tin looks set to continue to outperform other base metals in coming months as tightening supplies help insulate the soldering material from the impact of a slowing Chinese economy, industry sources said.