Copper falls ahead of banker meeting; tin tumbles

An employee carries copper hoses at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper fell to a one-week low in heavy volume on Wednesday, pressured by more signs of economic slowing in top metals consumer China and by nervousness ahead of central bankers meeting later this week.

It was mostly a down day for the industrial metals. Tin was the biggest loser on the day, losing as much as 6.9 percent at one point and interrupting a recent rally after Indonesian tin producer PT Timah (TINS.JK) said it had restarted spot sales after a three-week stoppage.

Copper followed suit, extending a reversal from last week’s rally to a one-month high and settling back toward the middle of a near four-month trading range, as cautious traders awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Any hints of more economic easing from the world’s largest economy could weigh on the dollar and give copper and other dollar-denominated assets a boost.

“Prices certainly have the capacity to snap back if Bernanke’s speech gives them reason to perk up, which at this point, looks to be a pretty good bet to us,” analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said in a note.

COMEX copper for September delivery shed 2.00 cents to settle at $3.4425 per lb, after dealing from a one-week low of $3.4220 to $3.4665.

COMEX copper volume jumped past 71,700 lots in late New York trade, two-thirds above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark copper closed at $7,575 a tonne versus a last bid of $7,640 on Tuesday. Earlier, it touched a session low of $7,531, its cheapest in more than a week.

Copper briefly pared some losses after data was released showing U.S. economic growth in the second quarter was 1.7 percent, slightly higher than initially thought, but not shutting the door on possible easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A drop in market participation was evident in open interest figures for copper, which fell further to 223,366 lots, a fresh low since December 2006, and down a quarter since December last year.

Investors hope new economic stimulus would boost demand for base metals which has been disappointing so far this year, especially in top buyer China, which consumes about 40 percent of global production.

“It is still a pretty ugly picture: the Chinese are still struggling with how their economy is faring given the downturn in Europe and elsewhere,” said Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate.

“Weaker Asian markets are also weighing on metals and thin trading volumes ahead of Jackson Hole are a feature of the market this week. As a house, we are assuming there is going to be some sort of easing but the question is what form that takes, whether it’s quantitative easing or some other mechanism.”

TIN PLUNGE

The announcement that PT Timah - the largest tin miner in the world’s biggest refined tin exporting country - had restarted spot sales hit three month tin prices, which fell to as low as $19,450 a tonne, a slide of 6.9 percent, and closed 6.1 percent weaker at $19,620.

Prices had shot up 13 percent last week on news that more than 90 percent of Indonesian tin miners had stopped production.

“Tin went into technical resistance, so it was running out of momentum, however PT Timah’s announcement that it has restarted spot sales certainly sparked a bit of a sell off and it is effectively capping the price at the moment,” Westgate said.

In other metals, aluminum fell $23 to end at $1,893 a tonne.

“Premiums on aluminum are set to increase once again in the fourth quarter in Japan, Asia’s largest importer of aluminum,” Commerzbank said in a research note. “The sharp increase is partly blamed on higher premiums in other regions - especially in Europe and the U.S., and partly on a reduced availability of aluminum.”

Aluminum availability has been falling in the last few months as lower prices against rising costs forced some major producers to cut their output.