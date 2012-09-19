Copper hits new 4-1/2 month top, demand worries resurface

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices closed higher on Wednesday after touching a fresh 4-1/2 month high, supported by a surprise decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to further ease its monetary policy.

Recent accommodative policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and now Japan’s central bank are seen as a near-term buffer of support for copper and other base metal markets, but concerns persist that these measures will not necessarily boost physical demand.

“It was really the BOJ announcement that spurred the rises today, but this is not going to carry very far. People have seen improved sentiment, they have seen the central banks take action, so the question is: does all this feed into improved activity?” said Credit Suisse metals analyst Ivan Szpakowski.

“Real demand is still slow. The big questions are: Will it improve? How much? How fast?”

COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to settle at $3.8140 per lb, after moving between $3.7830 and $3.8395, its highest level since May 1.

Michael K. Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc in Port St. Lucie, Florida, pegged support at the 200-day moving average, just above $3.60.

“This gives us a great cushion to the downside. I would have all of my (buy) stops below $3.60. If it pulls back 15 to 20 cents, people are just going to jump on it more,” he said.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper ended up $31 at $8,350 a metric ton, after hitting its own 4-1/2 month peak at $8,422 earlier in the day.

The BOJ eased its monetary policy on Wednesday as slowing global demand and heightening tensions with China hurt chances of a near-term recovery in the export-reliant economy.

Japan is the second-largest metals importer in Asia after China, and the second-largest steel producer, also after China.

Metal prices tend to rise in value as paper currency depreciates, but investors were waiting for more solid signals of a recovery in industrial activity before betting on a copper demand increase.

Lending support to the copper outlook, some industry sources said that demand for copper cable in China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, saw a glimmer of improvement in August.

In the United States, groundbreaking for new homes rose last month, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace, but continued to point to a turnaround in the housing market, a key user of copper.

Looking ahead, Chinese industrial orders and trade data and euro zone manufacturing data later this week will offer more clues on the global economy.

STOCK SHORTAGE

LME inventory data showed copper stockpiles fell another 1,350 metric tons to 212,575 metric tons on Tuesday, their lowest point since October 2008.

“What I expect to see in copper in the coming months is that after some consolidation you’re likely to see another leg up in LME price. People will be looking at the arbitrage and bonded stocks from Shanghai moving into LME warehouses. There is a desperate shortage (of stocks) on the LME at present,” said Macquarie analyst Colin Hamilton.

Conversely, stocks of aluminum fell slightly according to the latest data to 5.078 million metric tons, but are expected to hit a record high soon as investors with ‘short’ or sell positions deliver metal against the expiring September contract instead of paying spiraling costs to roll the position forward.

Aluminum stocks hit a record high of 5.126 million metric tons in February.

They have climbed since the 2008 credit crisis due to anemic industrial demand and as increased use of the metal by banks as a financing tool raises physical premiums and encourages smelters to overproduce.

Aluminum futures ended down $22 at $2,138 a metric ton.

Tin fell $195 to finish at $21,400 a metric ton but held near Monday’s 4-1/2 month peak of $21,948.

Tin investors with nearby short positions were scrambling to cover losses as the latest LME data showed one party had 50-80 percent of combined warrants, cash and tomorrow positions.

The scale of potential losses for shorts was evident in nearby prices, which showed the cost of rolling over a position from tomorrow to the next day, known as the tom/next spread, was last at $5 a metric ton, having earlier spiked to $25 a metric ton.