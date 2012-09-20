Copper drops after weak data from China, euro zone

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices shed 1 percent on Thursday, retreating from a 4-1/2 month high hit the previous session on signs that global economic weakness may keep pressuring demand for industrial metals.

The day began with China’s flash purchasing managers index showing the country’s manufacturing sector contracted for an 11th month in a row in September.

“The September PMI Flash pointed to continued weak industrial activity and is clearly supportive of the view that the Chinese economy is going to stabilize rather than re-accelerate over the third quarter, and into Q4,” said Nicholas Snowdon, analyst with Barclays Capital in New York.

“It constrains the view that you’re going to see a near-term uptick in Chinese end-use demand conditions.”

Later, European and U.S. data added weight to metals prices, as the downturn in the euro zone’s service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since July 2009 and U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarterly growth rate in 3 years in September.

“That’s certainly going to limit how bullish the market can get, irrespective of the supportive policy action from the ECB and Fed,” Snowdon said.

COMEX copper for December delivery fell by 5.50 cents or 1.4 percent to settle at $3.7590 per lb, after dealing between $3.7335 and $3.8080.

On Wednesday, it touched its loftiest level since early May at $3.8395.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper dropped $85 to end at $8,265 a metric ton.

It hit its own 4-1/2-month peak at $8,422 on Wednesday.

Copper has risen 13 percent since early August on optimism over bond buying by the European Central Bank, a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, in the United States and stimulus measures in China. But the metal remains shy of yearly peaks of $8,765 a metric ton and $4.02 per lb, hit in February.

“For copper, the market was stalling for more than three months in a tight range. Then you had QE3 and things improved. But in the long-run you need fundamentals to recover and we need to see an improvement in China,” said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

“I am still upbeat on China’s prospects towards the end of the year and I think they will stabilize their growth to maybe below 8 percent. And that is important for metals.”

China’s PMI number, the first glimpse of industrial conditions in September, points to a month in which a slide was halted but not reversed, Singapore-based analyst Bonnie Liu of Macquarie said.

“We do see some things getting better from September as orders filter down into the market. The macro environment is improving and so are orders for cement, steel and copper,” she said.

“Still prices are not going to move up much because that demand is not that strong ... it’s only a seasonal pick up for the fourth quarter.”

NEARBY TIN SPREADS EASE

In other metals, tin slid nearly 5 percent at one point to $20,441 a metric ton, as chart-based selling kicked in when prices pierced support at the 200-day moving average near $20,800. Tin did not trade at the close, but was bid at $20,550 a metric ton, down 4 percent.

Tightness in the nearby spreads eased as the September contract expired after shorts had to scramble on Wednesday to cover, facing off against a large long.

The “tom/next” spread, which represents the cost of rolling over an expiring position to the following day, spiked as high as $25 on Wednesday, the most expensive in six months. It peaked at $10 on Thursday and was last quoted back to zero.

In zinc, another 100,000 metric tons of the metal were cancelled, or earmarked for delivery, in New Orleans warehouses, increasing to 37 percent total cancelled material..

“U.S. zinc stocks have the potential to become difficult to access if a substantial zinc queue was to build up in New Orleans, especially if material in Detroit was also caught in an aluminum queue,” analyst Nic Brown at Natixis said in a note.

“This could push the zinc market into the same dynamic as the aluminum market, with ever-rising physical premiums reflecting the lengthening wait-times inherent in accessing stocks held at the larger warehouses.”

Three-month zinc ended off $13.50 at $2,110 a metric ton.