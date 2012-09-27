Copper recovers from two-week low on China demand prospects

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - London copper rebounded on Thursday from two-week lows hit in the previous session, as traders betting on fourth quarter recovery in top metals consumer China bought into the weakness, although persistent concerns over European sovereign debt capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.67 percent to $8,1475 a metric ton by 0127 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it hit two-week lows of $8,082.

Prices, which were down by more than 10 percent on the year in June have since rallied to log gains of 7.5 percent for the year so far, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank announced stimulus measures earlier this month.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 59,100 yuan ($9,400) a metric ton.

Greece’s international official lenders are at loggerheads over how to solve Athens’ debt crisis, threatening more trouble for the euro.

Demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of Athens and Madrid in an upsurge of popular anger at new austerity measures being imposed on two of the euro zone’s most vulnerable economies.

New U.S. home sales held near two-year peaks in August and prices vaulted to their highest level in more than five years, adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery.

Colombia will renegotiate out-dated contract terms including royalty payments for BHP Billiton’s (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) Cerro Matoso nickel mine in a bid to get a better deal for the Andean nation, government officials and a tribunal said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, is taking its push to boost reserves to Africa, where it is considering deals and the acquisition of copper, nickel and platinum licenses, its CEO said on Wednesday.