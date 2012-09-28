Copper inches up on Spain relief; China holiday eyed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - London copper inched up on Friday after Spain took steps to buttress its economy, but it was on course for its second weekly loss in a row as the impact of central bank easing fizzled and concerns over Chinese demand weighed ahead of week-long holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.44 percent to $8,211 a metric ton by 0117 GMT, extending gains from the previous session, after prices hit their lowest in two weeks at $8,082 a metric ton on Wednesday.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.39 percent to 59,300 yuan ($9,400) a metric ton.

Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.

MARKETS NEWS

The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled its crisis budget. <MKTS/GLOB>

Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances. <MKTS/GLOB>

Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions. <O/R>

Euro zone business confidence fell to a three-year low and a range of economic indicators across the continent on Thursday pointed towards recession.

Italy said on Thursday it could not accept requests to provide deeply discounted energy prices to Swiss commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) if it were to agree to purchase the Italian smelter being closed by U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa.