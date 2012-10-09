Copper edges up on China stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Tuesday, coming off its lowest in more than a week hit in the previous session, on hopes top metals consumer China could roll out more pro-growth policies ahead of a key leadership congress next month to stabilize its economy.

Still, copper prices are likely to stay in a tight range ahead of a slew of key economic data from China this week, while nagging euro zone debt woes and a gloomy report from the OECD on the world’s major economies is set to cap gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange crept up 0.2 percent to $8,202.25 per metric ton by 0714 GMT, after falling 1.3 percent on Monday. Copper hit a low of $8,128 on Monday, its weakest since September 27.

The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5 percent to close the session at 59,230 yuan ($9,400) per tonne.

“Prices have risen partly because some investors believe copper was oversold yesterday. There is also renewed expectations of China rolling out new measures to bolster the economy,” said Andy Du, derivatives director at Orient Futures.

Analysts said they expect the Chinese government to announce more moves, such as reverse bond repurchases and strategic stock investments to boost the stock market.

“Losses in base metal prices will be capped despite weak fundamentals and global economic worries as investors expect Beijing to do the necessary fine-tuning to stabilize the economy before the 18th Communist Party Congress,” said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie, referring to China’s leadership transition event scheduled on November 8.

“But I don’t expect any major easing or stimulus policies in China in the meantime.”

In Chinese copper physical markets, traders said consumer demand was still weak with spot prices trading at a 150-yuan discount to ShFE front-month copper prices.

“Chinese physical copper demand is still sluggish and this will pull down futures prices over the medium term unless we see more stimulus policies or signs of the global economy improving,” a Shanghai-based physical trader said.

The market also took note of comments by Rio Tinto (RIO.L) that it saw production growth ahead for its copper arm and remained “optimistic” on the outcome of talks with China on a power deal for its key Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project. The miner, however, warned it was cautious on the broader economic outlook.

Euro zone sentiment improved for the second consecutive month in October, while its largest economy Germany saw its trade surplus hit its highest level in five years in August.

However, Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain are still struggling with crippling debts. Greece has failed to meet bailout conditions, and Monday’s meeting among euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund also failed to decide how best to get Greece back on track with its bailout program.

In other metals, aluminum dropped 0.3 percent on Shanghai and 0.04 percent on London.

“Our recent study showed total aluminum inventories in China jumping by 100,000 metric tons over the National Day holiday period to around 1 million metric tons,” said Shanghai Metal Markets analyst Zhang Chenguang.

“Supply has swelled this year due to subsidies given to aluminum smelters by local governments. We estimate an oversupply of around 700,000 metric tons in the Chinese market this year,” he added.