LME copper edges down; U.S. jobs data eyed

A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - London copper edged down on Friday, snapping three days of gains, on caution ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day and with uncertainty on Chinese copper demand despite encouraging manufacturing data from the top metals consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell just $2 to $7,824 per tonne by 0116 GMT, but is heading for a near unchanged performance on the week after three weeks of losses.

The most active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked down 30 yuan to 57,080 yuan ($9,100) per tonne, but is on track to log a 0.3 percent weekly rise.

“Weak downstream demand in China has been weighing on base metal prices recently. Base metal spot prices in China have been trading at a discount to front-month futures prices for sometime now and this is denting risk appetites,” said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

Asia’s large economies started to pick up steam last month after a year of slower growth, surveys showed on Thursday, while U.S. manufacturing showed modest improvement.

U.S. companies added jobs in October at the fastest pace in eight months, a sign of modest healing in the labor market just days before a presidential election that could hinge on the economy.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday financing issues remained the main obstacle for debt-laden Greece to receive more bailout money from its international lenders.

Japan’s government is ready to compromise with the opposition to pass a crucial bill needed to prevent a crippling funding shortfall, Vice Finance Minister Tsutomu Okubo said on Thursday, urging the opposition to spell out terms.

World finance chiefs this weekend will press the United States on how it can prevent its fiscal problems from hitting the global economy and will seek reassurance from Europe that it has a grip on its debt crisis.

China’s central bank will promote lending to small businesses by letting small and medium-sized financial institutions that meet loan growth requirements maintain relatively low reserve ratios, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday, citing a vice governor of the bank.

In industry news, Japan Pan Pacific Copper (5020.T) sold 120,000 tonnes of copper to China under 2013 term contract at $85 premium, sources said.

Glencore (GLEN.L) said its closely watched trading operations performed “strongly” in the third quarter, against a more uneven picture for its mines, where strikes and Congo power cuts dampened growth.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click <TOP/MTL>, <TOP/MACRO> or <MET/L>

MARKET NEWS

Asian shares rose on Friday as investor risk appetite returned after overnight data suggested some stabilization in the global recovery trend, particularly in the world’s top two economies, the United States and China. <MKTS/GLOB>

The safe-haven yen stayed under pressure on Friday, while commodity currencies held solid gains as investors bet on an upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers added jobs at the fastest pace in eight months. <USD/>

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct 0858 Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI Oct 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Oct 1400 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

Base metals prices at 0116 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg

LME Cu 7824.00 -2.00 -0.03 2.95

SHFE CU FUT FEB3 57080 -30 -0.05 2.61

LME Alum 1940.00 0.00 +0.00 -3.96

SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15370 35 +0.23 -2.97

HG COPPER DEC2 355.10 -0.10 -0.03 3.35

LME Zinc 1883.75 -5.25 -0.28 2.10

SHFE ZN FUT FEB3 14935 30 +0.20 0.95

LME Nickel 16400.00 100.00 +0.61 -12.35

LME Lead 2123.00 -3.50 -0.16 4.32

SHFE PB FUT 15380 100 +0.65 0.59

LME Tin 20375.00 0.00 +0.00 6.12

LME/Shanghai arb 35

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan)